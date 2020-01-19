Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Now Covered by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Rockwell Automation from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded Rockwell Automation from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.92.

NYSE ROK opened at $204.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.70. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $207.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $27,486.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $304,419.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,412,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,470 shares of company stock valued at $8,452,986 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

