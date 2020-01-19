Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS ROSYY traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $8.50. 2,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216. Rostelecom OJSC has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48.
Rostelecom OJSC Company Profile
Featured Article: FinTech
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Rostelecom OJSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rostelecom OJSC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.