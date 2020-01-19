Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS ROSYY traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $8.50. 2,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216. Rostelecom OJSC has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48.

Rostelecom OJSC Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides telecommunications services in Russia and Europe. The company offers communication services, such as local, intra-zone, long-distance domestic and international fixed-line telephone, and mobile services, as well as data transmission, Internet, Pay TV, VPN, data center, and radio communication services; and rents communication channels.

