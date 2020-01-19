Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 225 ($2.96) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 315 ($4.14) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.22) price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Scotland Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 268.60 ($3.53).

RBS stock traded up GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 224.70 ($2.96). 9,769,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61). The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 236.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 217.92.

In other Royal Bank of Scotland Group news, insider Mark Seligman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £21,400 ($28,150.49). Insiders have acquired a total of 10,126 shares of company stock worth $2,169,976 in the last three months.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

