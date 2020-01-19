Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RBS shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Investec upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 524.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.88. 860,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.28). Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

