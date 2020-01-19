Rupee (RUP) Hits Market Cap of $283,378.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded 43% higher against the US dollar. Rupee has a market cap of $283,378.00 and approximately $140.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008348 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Rupee Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,404,700 coins. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

