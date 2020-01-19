Safe Haven (SHA) Market Capitalization Tops $1.03 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 19th. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $4,431.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Safe Haven token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.99 or 0.02645263 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.