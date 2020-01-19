Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.36. The company has a market capitalization of $123.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $35.26 and a one year high of $49.85.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Research analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 33,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

