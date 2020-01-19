Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $75.45

Scientific Digital Imaging plc (LON:SDI)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.45 and traded as high as $88.99. Scientific Digital Imaging shares last traded at $88.00, with a volume of 295,544 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Scientific Digital Imaging in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company has a market cap of $85.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 60.22.

Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 1.37 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, insider Kenneth Ford sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03), for a total value of £195,000 ($256,511.44).

Scientific Digital Imaging Company Profile (LON:SDI)

Scientific Digital Imaging plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation and restoration under the Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the QSI brand name.

