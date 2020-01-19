Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH) Shares Up 1.1%

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTCMKTS:SCBH) shares shot up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.35 and last traded at $18.30, 3,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 96% from the average session volume of 1,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Seacoast Commerce Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $175.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.19.

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings operates as a bank holding company for Seacoast Commerce Bank that provides various banking products and services principally to small and middle market businesses and individuals in California. Its deposits products include checking, investors' money market, basic money market, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

