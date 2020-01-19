Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Seacor’s rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $53.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Seacor an industry rank of 232 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CKH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CKH. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Seacor by 325.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seacor by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacor by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,094,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seacor in the second quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Seacor by 29.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CKH opened at $42.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average of $45.28. The company has a market cap of $849.95 million, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Seacor has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $51.42.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $200.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.84 million. Seacor had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Seacor will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

