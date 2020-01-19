SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Receives $32.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.24.
Several research firms have commented on SEAS. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.
Shares of NYSE SEAS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,539. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.26.
In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $202,124.05. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 12,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 202,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 143,724 shares during the last quarter.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.