SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Receives $32.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.24.

Several research firms have commented on SEAS. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,539. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $473.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.84 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $202,124.05. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 12,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 202,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 143,724 shares during the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.