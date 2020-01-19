Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.61.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ST. Oppenheimer cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Compass Point cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cross Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In related news, SVP Allisha Elliott sold 23,039 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,229,591.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 68,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $3,676,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,484 shares of company stock valued at $5,662,498 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 23.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 993,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,674,000 after purchasing an additional 186,944 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ST stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.71. 468,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,988. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $54.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $849.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.24 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 14.00%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

