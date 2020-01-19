Sentient Coin (SEN) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, Sentient Coin has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. Sentient Coin has a total market cap of $780,491.00 and $64.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentient Coin Profile

Sentient Coin (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

