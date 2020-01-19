Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Severn Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,023. Severn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Severn Bancorp by 1,651.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Severn Bancorp by 40.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Severn Bancorp by 16.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Severn Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in Severn Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 80,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

