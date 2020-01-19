SHIELD (XSH) Market Cap Tops $93,732.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. In the last week, SHIELD has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $93,732.00 and $14.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,123.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.96 or 0.01927464 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.07 or 0.03834719 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00666910 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00740869 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00093940 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009927 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00565963 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

