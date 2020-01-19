Signals Network (SGN) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Signals Network (CURRENCY:SGN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Signals Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and IDEX. In the last seven days, Signals Network has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Signals Network has a total market capitalization of $88,799.00 and approximately $48.00 worth of Signals Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.03 or 0.03015131 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00197946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00127124 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Signals Network

Signals Network was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Signals Network’s total supply is 185,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,138,749 tokens. Signals Network’s official Twitter account is @signals_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Signals Network is blog.signals.network . The Reddit community for Signals Network is /r/SignalsNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Signals Network is signals.network

Buying and Selling Signals Network

Signals Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signals Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signals Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signals Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

