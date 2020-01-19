Silent Notary Price Up 16.7% Over Last 7 Days (SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Silent Notary token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, TOPBTC, Bilaxy and DEx.top. Silent Notary has a total market capitalization of $193,097.00 and $33,585.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.22 or 0.02779780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00195604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030429 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00128372 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Silent Notary Profile

Silent Notary’s launch date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com . Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bilaxy, TOPBTC, Hotbit, DDEX, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

