Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will announce $142.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.50 million and the lowest is $135.28 million. Silicon Motion Technology reported sales of $123.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year sales of $443.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $432.50 million to $454.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $541.64 million, with estimates ranging from $514.66 million to $593.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

SIMO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 315.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,583 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $65,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,983 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,750,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $132,566,000 after purchasing an additional 584,763 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 932,148 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,015,000 after purchasing an additional 564,993 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5,981.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 525,784 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 517,139 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,691 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $46,896,000 after purchasing an additional 371,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIMO traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 323,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,407. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.64. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

