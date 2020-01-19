Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $16.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.66% from the stock’s current price.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Aegis began coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

SNAP stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. Snap has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. Snap had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The firm had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Snap will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 698,913 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $10,022,412.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 86,977,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,251,255.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 132,700 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $2,393,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,562,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,623,368.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,039,944 shares of company stock worth $45,985,230 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Snap by 60.3% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap by 7,446.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth $72,000. 32.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

