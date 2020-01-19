SnapCoin (SNPC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last week, SnapCoin has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. One SnapCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and BitMart. SnapCoin has a total market capitalization of $108,138.00 and $7,072.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00035747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.78 or 0.05683364 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00026483 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00034070 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00128642 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001198 BTC.

SnapCoin Profile

SnapCoin (CRYPTO:SNPC) is a token. It was first traded on August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,639,448 tokens. The official message board for SnapCoin is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1 . SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 . The official website for SnapCoin is www.snapparazzi.io

SnapCoin Token Trading

SnapCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnapCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnapCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

