SnowGem Hits Market Capitalization of $430,631.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $430,631.00 and $99,915.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded up 44.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,657.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.15 or 0.01907624 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.49 or 0.03817353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00654093 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00741479 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00095125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010126 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025327 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00573922 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 21,569,820 coins and its circulating supply is 21,492,728 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

