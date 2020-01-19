Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sohu.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sohu.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a hold rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Shares of SOHU stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.28. 286,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,812. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. The company has a market cap of $482.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $482.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.43 million. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. Sohu.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 245.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 141.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 52,230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 118.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 56,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 621.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 143,619 shares during the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.