SolarCoin (SLR) Hits Market Cap of $1.04 Million

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 18th. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $310.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Livecoin, Bittrex and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00668319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009919 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007730 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00024814 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,905,041 coins and its circulating supply is 57,310,188 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

