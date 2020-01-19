Soma Price Reaches $0.0139 on Top Exchanges (SCT)

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 19th. Soma has a total market capitalization of $135,492.00 and $64,040.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soma token can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last week, Soma has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00051070 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00073288 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,804.47 or 1.01721876 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00046083 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001578 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Soma

Soma (SCT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. The official website for Soma is soma.co . Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Soma Token Trading

Soma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soma using one of the exchanges listed above.

