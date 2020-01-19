SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 314.1% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.