Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Receives $10.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,222,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.43. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Francois Lebel sold 6,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $56,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,970 shares in the company, valued at $929,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 669,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

