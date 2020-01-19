Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SAVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.13.

SAVE stock opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.13. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $991.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.68 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

In other Spirit Airlines news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $254,043.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 10.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 7.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 5.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

