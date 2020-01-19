Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $182.00) on shares of Spotify in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spotify from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Spotify from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.89.

SPOT opened at $148.34 on Wednesday. Spotify has a one year low of $110.57 and a one year high of $161.38. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.25.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.76. Spotify had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Spotify by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

