SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised SSR Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.70 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC restated a buy rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut SSR Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.71.

Shares of SSRM stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.71. 1,267,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,607. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of -0.41. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 621.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,408,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,877 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at $15,833,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 305.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,449 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 7,205.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 836,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 825,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 756,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 415,500 shares during the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

