StableUSD Price Hits $1.00 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. StableUSD has a market cap of $713,553.00 and approximately $11.10 million worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00011032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. In the last week, StableUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.89 or 0.02862285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00199399 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00030655 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00133419 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD’s total supply is 715,611 tokens. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

