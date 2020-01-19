Steem Dollars One Day Volume Hits $393,659.00 (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00007939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, GOPAX, Poloniex and OpenLedger DEX. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $5.32 million and approximately $393,659.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

SBD is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,342,187 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

