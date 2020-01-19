Stephens Lowers Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to Equal Weight

Stephens downgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TSN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.83.
NYSE:TSN opened at $89.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $94.24.
In related news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,562 shares of company stock worth $5,628,540. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 433.1% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.
