Stephens Lowers Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to Equal Weight

Stephens downgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TSN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.83.

NYSE:TSN opened at $89.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,562 shares of company stock worth $5,628,540. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 433.1% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

