Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 17,275.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,039,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010,678 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,511,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,395,649,000 after buying an additional 1,501,237 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 349.7% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,645,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,407,000 after buying an additional 1,279,502 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,574,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,855,000 after acquiring an additional 588,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,562,000 after acquiring an additional 488,675 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,960 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $279,009.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 10,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $927,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,436 shares of company stock worth $15,366,091 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point set a $105.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.88.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $96.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.32. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $97.05. The firm has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.