Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,984 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDV opened at $22.44 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $22.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

