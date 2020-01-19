STRAKS Price Up 145.3% Over Last Week (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded 145.3% higher against the US dollar. STRAKS has a market cap of $28,633.00 and approximately $154.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, HitBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,666.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.01914868 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.14 or 0.03820205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00656629 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00739537 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00093952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010155 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00024909 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00571421 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

