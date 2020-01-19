Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.11. 453,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $133.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.52 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Summit Hotel Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $857,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 108,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

