Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Trading 5.6% Higher

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.32, 216,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 194,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.89.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.88.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.81 million.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Anne S. Andrew purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $148,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,077,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,289,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,103,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000.

About Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

