Swap Price Reaches $0.0568 on Exchanges (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 30% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0568 or 0.00000622 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Graviex. Swap has a market cap of $431,615.00 and $272,435.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swap has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.68 or 0.02791889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00199608 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00030276 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00132385 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 7,603,822 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

