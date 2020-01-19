T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TMUS. Nomura raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

T-Mobile Us stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.60. The company has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.36. T-Mobile Us has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 244,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 386.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 161,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 128,076 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 9,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

