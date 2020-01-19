Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,601,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the previous session’s volume of 3,093,598 shares.The stock last traded at $4.47 and had previously closed at $4.29.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Tailored Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.
The stock has a market cap of $207.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tailored Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 126.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,519,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,386,000 after acquiring an additional 346,005 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tailored Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TLRD)
Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.
