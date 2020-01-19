Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) in a research note released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock.

TALK has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 184 ($2.42) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Macquarie upgraded Talktalk Telecom Group to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 82 ($1.08) to GBX 95 ($1.25) and gave the company a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 114.22 ($1.50).

Shares of LON TALK opened at GBX 115.50 ($1.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 37.26. Talktalk Telecom Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.65 ($1.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 128.50 ($1.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.34.

In other Talktalk Telecom Group news, insider Charles W. Dunstone bought 1,000,000 shares of Talktalk Telecom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £1,050,000 ($1,381,215.47).

About Talktalk Telecom Group

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

