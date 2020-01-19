Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Targa Resources Corp owns general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, engaged in providing midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid services in the United States. The Company operates its business through two business segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing and NGL Logistics and Marketing. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment includes assets used in the gathering of natural gas produced from oil and gas wells and processing this raw natural gas into merchantable natural gas by extracting natural gas liquids and removing impurities. NGL Logistics and Marketing segment is engaged in gathering and storing; fractionating, storing, and transporting of finished NGLs. Targa also markets the natural gas liquids produced and purchased in selected United States markets. The Company also offers refinery services and wholesale propane marketing operations. Targa Resources Corp is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRGP. ValuEngine raised shares of Targa Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Targa Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Targa Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.30.

Shares of TRGP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.28. 1,467,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,678. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $48.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. Analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 81,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

