TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AMTD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.70.

NASDAQ:AMTD traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $50.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,795,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,327. TD Ameritrade has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. TD Ameritrade’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TD Ameritrade will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $1,285,338.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,405,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $949,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,745,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,498. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 39.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,723,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,790,000 after buying an additional 5,866,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,060,000 after purchasing an additional 590,634 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,228,000 after purchasing an additional 149,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,038,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,369,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,372,000 after purchasing an additional 61,216 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

