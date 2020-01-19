Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Charter Equity upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. DZ Bank upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.97.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 51,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $996,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 559,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 111,799 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

