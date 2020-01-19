Tellor (TRB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $43,010.00

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $43,010.00 worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $2.69 or 0.00031037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.18 or 0.03020015 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00197806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030378 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00128027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 839,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,786 tokens. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

Tellor Token Trading

Tellor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

