Ternium (NYSE:TX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.39

Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.39 and traded as high as $23.30. Ternium shares last traded at $23.29, with a volume of 18,920 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TX. ValuEngine raised Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $19.00 price objective on Ternium and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ternium’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ternium SA will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Ternium by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 128,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ternium by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Ternium by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Ternium by 766.7% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ternium (NYSE:TX)

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

