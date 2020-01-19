Terra (KRT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $221,231.00

Terra (CURRENCY:KRT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 19th. Terra has a market capitalization of $65,409.74 billion and approximately $221,231.00 worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including GDAC, Upbit, Bittrex and Coinone. Over the last week, Terra has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.37 or 0.03019437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00198357 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127057 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Terra

Terra's total supply is 76,004,104,811,384,400 coins. Terra's official website is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, GDAC and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

