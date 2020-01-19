Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSLA. TheStreet raised Tesla from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $346.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $338.78.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $2.99 on Friday, reaching $510.50. 13,399,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,139,678. Tesla has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $547.41. The company has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $410.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $741,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,531 shares of company stock valued at $33,791,753 in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 14.6% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 110.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

