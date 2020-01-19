TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $22.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given TFS Financial an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFSL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,888. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71. TFS Financial has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 0.18.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TFS Financial news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $67,620.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,454 shares of company stock worth $291,042. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,878,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 52.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 917,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after buying an additional 315,829 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,651,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,116,000 after buying an additional 145,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,661,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,087,000 after buying an additional 101,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

