The Force Protocol (FOR) Achieves Market Cap of $6.02 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One The Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $763,658.00 worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded up 35.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007486 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009079 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

